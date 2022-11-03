Viking Club Hua Hin: A home away from home for sporty expats in Hua Hin

One of the great things about sport is that it can help bring together people from all walks of life.

And for members of a club in Hua Hin, sport is the pathway to meeting new people, building friendships and keeping active.

Founded in 2010, the Viking Club Hua Hin began as a means for a group of Scandinavian and Finnish expats in Hua Hin to meet up for an informal weekly game of football.

The group then grew and regular weekly training sessions began to take place, while football matches against other local teams were organised.

In 2013, after Thomas Andersson took over the reins of managing the group, twice weekly football meetups were held, while more regular fixtures against other local teams, as well as tournaments in Bangkok and Koh Phangan were also organised.

“Today we have over 100 active members made up from more than 15 different nationalities,” Thomas told Hua Hin Today.

“We have about a total of 700 members in our three Facebook groups for football, floorball and padel.”

“People come just to play sports but they stay because of the social side. They make friends here, we’re like a big family and still growing!”, Thomas added.

Introducing floorball to Hua Hin

In 2015, the club began to grow further after Thomas and others introduced the popular Scandinavian sport floorball.

Thomas said the addition of floorball – a type of indoor hockey with five players and a goalkeeper in each team – brought a taste of ice hockey to the tropics.

Now, as well as football, members of the group meet up for weekly floorball games, as well as participating in tournaments in Bangkok.

In October, members of the Viking Club Hua Hin won the inaugural Bangkok Floorball Tournament in Bangkok.

The two day event was held at St Andrews International School and saw Viking’s player Anders Hagstedt awarded ‘most valuable player’ after all five goals in the final, which saw the Viking Club Hua Hin floorball team win 5-3.

In addition to floorball, padel, which is a mixture of tennis and squash, is the latest addition to the roster of sports that members of Viking Club Hua Hin.

The group meets up every Sunday to play at the Padel of Thailand courts on Soi 94, with matches suitable for beginner and intermediate level players.

As well as bringing people together through the playing of sports, the Viking Club Hua Hin also organizes regular social events for its members and their families, such as days out at the water park or the beach, Sunday lunches or evenings spent watching sports.

Hua Hin World Cup 2022

The Viking Club Hua Hin also organises the annual Hua Hin World Cup.

What started out in 2013 as a small 7-a-side football tournament has today grown into one of Thailand’s largest and most popular expat football competitions.

This year’s event looks set to have more than 16 teams and 200 players from all over Thailand taking part.

The Hua Hin World Cup 2022, presented by Viking Club Hua Hin, will take place during the long weekend of 10-11 December, with Monday 12th December a national holiday in Thailand.

Matches are played on the FIFA standard pitches located at True Arena Hua Hin, where the event has been held since 2016.

The Hua Hin World Cup is a not for profit event, the aim of which is to enable football fans and players to come together, socialize and have fun. Spectators are also welcome with food and beverages and a kids playground also available at the event.

Anyone interested in playing floorball, padel or football and becoming a member of the Viking Club Hua Hin can visit their website for more information: https://www.vikingclubhuahin.com/

comments