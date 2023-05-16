Vote for one of Prachuap’s most spectacular attractions in new tourism awards

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office has invited people to vote for one the region’s most spectacular attractions in a newly launched tourism campaign.

The stunning Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat is located in Bang Saphan and is one of the attractions to feature in TAT’s new “Unseen New Chapters” campaign to promote lesser-known destinations in Thailand.

The Chedi is one of the 25 destinations that have been nominated for the awards. The campaign is aimed at encouraging domestic tourism and boosting local economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards allow for a person to vote for up to five destinations in each of the country’s five regions. The deadline for voting is every Sunday at midnight, with a new round of voting starting every Monday.

Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat is located on a hilltop overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Arguably one of the most spectacular religious sites in the Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat complex is Wat Tang Sai, which is one of the most magnificent temples not only in the region but in all of southern Thailand.

The temple was built in 1996 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The chedi is the main feature of the temple. It is a five-tiered structure made of concrete and covered in white stucco. The chedi is topped with a gold finial. The chedi is surrounded by a number of smaller chedis and stupas.

People voting in the awards have the chance to win prizes worth over 1,000,000 baht, such as round-trip airline tickets within the country, vouchers for hotel accommodations, dining, fuel cards, and more.

The winners will be selected and announced every week through the project’s website, and the first round of voting will start on May 22, 2023, which is when the website will be live. www.tourismthailand.org/unseennewchapters.

