Walk-Run Release Crabs event set for September in Khao Takiab

The Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, in collaboration with Hua Hin District, Hua Hin Municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Prachuap Office), the We Are Friends group, and Market Village Hua Hin shopping center, will host the “Walk-Run Release Crabs, Enjoy the Sea Breeze @Khao Takiab 2024” event on September 7-8, 2024.

The event, announced by Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, aims to promote sports tourism and encourage health and fitness through seaside walking and running. Additionally, it seeks to stimulate the local tourism economy.

Participants will engage in releasing blue swimming crab juveniles and other marine animals back into the sea, contributing to marine resource enrichment. The walk-run will occur on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The route starts at Market Village Hua Hin, extends along Hua Hin Beach to Khao Takiab Beach Soi 1, covering a distance of 5.7 km. After releasing the marine animals, participants will return to the starting point.

The event will feature a mini concert by the artist “Jetset’er” and offer numerous special prizes. On September 8, runners can enjoy sightseeing in Hua Hin at their leisure.

The registration fee for the event is 399 THB per person, which includes a shirt, a backpack, and a race number for special prize draws. Participants can also book accommodations at special rates—one night for two people at 789 THB in member hotels, along with a 200 THB gift voucher per room for use at Market Village Hua Hin. The offer is limited to 150 rooms.

Organizers expect at least 500 participants for the event, which combines physical activity, environmental conservation, and tourism promotion.

