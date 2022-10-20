Wang Klai Kangwon Industrial and Community Education College celebrates receiving prestigious royal award

Teachers, students and staff at the Wang Klai Kangwon Industrial and Community Education College in Hua Hin held a ceremony on Wednesday (Oct 20) to celebrate receiving a prestigious royal award.

The college received the Royal Academy Award from His Majesty King Rama 10 for the academic year 2021.

The ceremony began with a procession to bring the award from the Pone Kingpetch Park to Wang Klai Kangwon Industrial and Community Education College.

Guests of honour at the ceremony were Phra Kru Wichittam Wiphat, Priest of Hua Hin District Abbot of Wat Busayabanphot, Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, Dr. Rungroj Silueangsawat Chairman of the College, Mrs. Yuwanit Sornsilp, Director of Satellite Distance Education Radio and Television Station.

The ceremony also included a performance of the traditional Thai dance “Rabam Thepbantheong.”

According to Dr. Rungroj Silueangsawat, Wang Klai Kangwon Industrial and Community Education College received the prestigious award due to the college’s willingness to work together in the ongoing promotion and education of students in Hua Hin.

The college offers a range of innovative educational paradigms that have been developed by a faculty of instructors and educational staff that can best educate and develop the skill sets of students in order to ensure they adapt and thrive in today’s fast changing world.

Dr. Rungroj said that for over 37 years, the college has been an institution which has focussed on producing and developing professional manpower that is of high quality, meets international standards, and is virtuous, while also responding to the needs of the employers and the self-employed.

It also encourages, supports, and develops environmentally friendly research, ideas, innovations, and technologies in response to the advancement of knowledge and community services.

Receiving the Royal Academy Award was recognition of Wang Klai Kangwon Vocational College being a significant force in the creation of quality personnel for Hua Hin District and Thailand, Dr. Rungroj said.

This represented the fact that Wang Klai Kangwon Vocational College was proudly awarded the “Royal Award Plaque Academy,” in addition to being a significant force in the creation of quality personnel for Hua Hin District and Thailand.

Hua Hin Wang Klai Kangwon Industrial and Community Education College, has more than 80 teachers and over 2,000 vocational and high vocational students studying electricians, mechanics, marketing, beauty salons, painting, cooking, and other subjects in both short-term and long-term courses offered to students and locals.

comments