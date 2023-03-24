Want to stay in Thailand long term? Thailand Privilege Card to hold free networking and golf event in Hua Hin

Thailand is a country that attracts many expats and foreigners who want to live, work or retire.

However, for some people who want to stay for an extended period of time, the process of obtaining a visa can be complex and time-consuming.

Fortunately, the Thailand Privilege Card – Exclusive Residence Program offers a solution that is both convenient and cost-effective.

To promote this program, a free networking dinner party is being held for expats and foreigners in Hua Hin on March 30th, 2023 at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, starting at 17:00.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in learning about the benefits of the Thailand Privilege Card to network with others in similar situations and to hear from experts in the field.

The Thailand Privilege Card – Exclusive Residence Program offers a range of benefits to cardholders, including long-term visa options, visa extensions, and special discounts on accommodation, dining, and entertainment. The program is available to foreigners who meet certain criteria, such as having a minimum income or investment level.

At the networking dinner party, attendees will have the chance to meet with representatives from the Thailand Privilege Card program, who will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information about the program. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the benefits of the card and to connect with others who are also interested in living and working in Thailand.

In addition to the chance to network and learn about the Thailand Privilege Card program, the networking dinner party promises to be a fun and enjoyable event. The Sheraton Hua-Hin is a luxurious hotel located on the beautiful Gulf of Thailand, and attendees can look forward to a delicious dinner and drinks while they mingle with other expats and foreigners.

To coincide with the free networking event, on March 31st, 2023, the Thailand Privilege Card – Exclusive Residence Program will be hosting a golf tournament at the beautiful Springfield Royal Country Club. The tournament is open to expats and foreigners and promises to be a fun day out on the green.

The entry fee for the tournament is 1,900 Baht, which includes lunch, green fee, caddy, cart, dinner, prizes, and free-flow drinks.

The tournament will begin at 11:00 am, and participants will have the chance to enjoy a round of golf at one of the most scenic and challenging courses in the region.

One unique aspect of this tournament is that each expat or foreigner is allowed to register with one Thai companion, which makes it an excellent opportunity for friends or couples to enjoy a day of golf together.

To register, please visit: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/tpgolfevent2023

For more information please contact the organizer of the event: info@thailandgolf.com

