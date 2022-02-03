Want to try something new? Padel now available at Black Mountain Golf Club

Black Mountain Golf Club has opened two brand new state-of-the-art, tournament standard, glass walled padel courts.

Not to be confused with padel tennis, which is popular in the United States and Canada, padel is a mix between tennis and squash and is usually played in doubles on an enclosed court surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mash.

The court is one third of the size of a tennis court.

The ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned. Points can be scored when the ball does bounce twice in the competitors’ field.

Part of the popularity with padel is how it combines action with fun and social interaction.

It’s suitable for all ages and skills, as it is both quick and easy to pick up.

Most players get the basics within the first half an hour of playing so that they can enjoy the game.

A great option for anyone looking for a new activity or sport to play in Hua Hin

To book your session, call 032 618 666 or Email: reservation@bmghuahin.com

