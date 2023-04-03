WARN 2023: Hua Hin to host major wildlife conservation conference

Now in its 15th year, the annual WARN conference gathers Asia’s leading conservationists, wildlife experts, and animal campaigners to address the urgent issues facing the continent’s wildlife.

Hua Hin is set to host a major wildlife and conservation conference, dedicated to helping protect Asia’s wildlife and raise awareness of the issues that the continent’s animals face.

Now in its 15th year, the Wild Animal Rescue Network (WARN) Asia conference will take place 13-15 June 2023, and welcome leading conservationists, government wildlife officials, and animal welfare organisations.

For over a decade WARN has acted as a vital hub for those working to help animals, bringing together prominent figures and groups to share knowledge and ideas, and tackle local and national problems on a regional level.

This year’s conference is WARN’s first in-person event since the pandemic, and will carry the theme “After COVID19, Back In Action”. Speakers, seminars, and workshops will address the challenges posed by the pandemic, and how organisations and conservationists have adapted and are now building back stronger than before.

Among the speakers are Dr. Wong Siew Te, the founder of Malaysia-based Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC), who will talk about the successful rehabilitation of rescue sun bears, and Hardi Baktiantoro, founder of the Centre of Orangutan Protection (COP), who will address the present dangers facing the orangutans.

International visitors are expected from across Asia and beyond, including wildlife representatives from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Taiwan, and Cambodia.

Spread across three days, the WARN 2023 conference will take place at the Avani+ Hotel in Hua Hin. Local wildlife rescue centre and sanctuary Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) will be the hosts of this year’s conference, and will include a post-conference tour of its 520-rai sanctuary as part of the event.

“While the pandemic brought new challenges for Asia’s wildlife rescue centres, it also strengthened the need for collaboration and the ways in which we can help and support each other” says Edwin Wiek, founder of WFFT and host of this year’s event. “On behalf of WARN, we look forward to welcoming the region’s leading wildlife experts as well as members of the public to explore how we can join forces and tackle wildlife issues at a national and regional level. Together, we can build back stronger than ever before and continue to protect and preserve Asia’s precious wildlife for generations to come”.

