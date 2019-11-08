Warning for Fireworks, Lighting Lanterns during Loy Krathong Festival

Each year between October and November, as the Loy Krathong Festival draws closer, people like to watch the display of fireworks, lighting mini-rockets, lanterns and other sorts of pyrotechnics.

In the past, there has always been explosions and fire resulting from fireworks and pyrotechnics and often causes loss of lives and properties.

In order to avoid these risks during the festival, Hua Hin Municipality announces the strict use of fireworks and lighting lanterns. Permission and/or license must be obtained first from the local sheriff’s department. Violators are punishable by imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or fined up to 60,000 Baht, or both.

For more information, please call Hua Hin District Office: +66 (0)32 652 925

