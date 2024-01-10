Warning issued against driver’s license scam on social media

You might have seen this posted on Facebook – but (spoiler alert) you absolutely can’t get a legal driver’s license in Thailand by messaging someone on the LINE app and having them take the test for you.

The Royal Thai Police are cautioning the public about an ongoing scam involving the fraudulent issuance of driver’s licenses, which has been advertised on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

Posts for the scam are frequently made on Facebook both in Thai and English.

Throughout December, Hua Hin Today observed a spike in these posts being made across many Facebook groups for Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

According to the police, these scammers claim they can provide driver’s licenses without the standard test required by the Department of Land Transport (DLT). However, it’s important to note that the DLT does not operate an online system for driver’s license issuance, nor does it provide licenses without a mandatory test.

The scam typically involves posts on Facebook, where the fraudsters advertise the driver;s license alongside fake reviews from supposedly satisfied customers who claim to have received their licenses through this service.

Victims who show interest are instructed to contact the scammers through the LINE messaging app, where they are asked to provide personal information including names, addresses, photographs, and both sides of their ID cards. Additionally, the scammers demand upfront payment.

After the initial payment is made, victims are led into a series of further financial demands under the pretense of additional fees for documents, processing, and transportation. Ultimately, victims end up neither receiving the promised driver’s license nor getting their money back.

The DLT has also reported that these scammers falsely claim the ability to carry out transactions with the DLT through Facebook and TikTok, using misleading profiles that incorporate the Transport Department’s logo.

They falsely advertise the issuance or renewal of driver’s licenses without visiting a transport office, charging between 1,000 to 6,000 baht for these fraudulent services.

Authorities strongly advise against engaging with the posts or pages. Apart from the financial loss, there is also the risk of personal documents being used for illegal activities and the potential receipt of a counterfeit driver’s license, which is a serious offense. According to the Penal Code, the use of fake official documents can lead to imprisonment for 6 months to 5 years, a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht, or both.

The public is urged to report any suspicious Facebook pages or social media accounts promoting such services.

Reports can be made directly through Facebook or by contacting the Cyber Police at 1441, available 24 hours for tips and information.

comments