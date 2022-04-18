Warning of summer storms for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

After a week of scorching temperatures and sweltering heat, Hua Hin and Cha Am are set to experience heavy rain and possible storms on Monday.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi for Monday (April 18).

The TMD warns of summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail.

The forecasted heavy weather is due to a moderate high-pressure system that covers much of Thailand.

“Outbreaks of summer storms are forecast following with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail. Heavy rains and lightning strikes are also possible”, the announcement reads.

The areas set to be affected are the northeast and upper Thailand, as well as the upper south.

People are advised to “outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards”, while farmers should take precautions against possible damage to crops.

The warning is in effect on 18 April 2022, at 5.00 a.m.

comments