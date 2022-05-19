Warning of very heavy rain for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

Thailand’s Meteorological Department is warning people to be prepared for heavy to very heavy rain until May 23.

The weather warning, issued on Thursday (May 19) says “thundershowers and strong winds are forecast for the entire country with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East, Bangkok and vicinity including the South”.

People should beware of severe weather conditions which may cause flash floods and overflows, the Met Dept says.

Waves up to 1-2 meters high are expected in the upper Gulf of Thailand, with ships being to proceed with caution.

Locally, the Met Dept says the weather warning is in place for all districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan, which includes Hua Hin.

In Phetchaburi, the weather warning is in place in Nong Ya Plong, Kaeng Krachan, Cha Am and Tha Yang.

