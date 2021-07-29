Waste water leak and COVID threat compound local’s fears of new Hua Hin cluster

Waste water flowing from the construction worker’s camp at the centre of a new COVID-19 cluster in Hua Hin has compounded the fear of infection among locals living in the area.

Residents living close to the construction worker camp in the area of Soi Mae Kep 5 have spoken of their concern of being infected with COVID-19 from the waste water flowing from the camp.

Photos shared to social media on Wednesday showed the untreated water flowing out of blue PVC pipes located around the camp which is now linked to more than 180 COVID-19 infections.

The camp, which has since been shutdown and turned into a field hospital, was being used to house people working on the luxury beachside condominium project at Soi 71.

Operated by the Pre-Built Public Company Limited and located near ​​Soi Hua Hin 88 and Soi Hua Hin 94 houses 264 mainly Burmese and Cambodian migrant workers, 181 of which have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday (July 29) Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul ordered relevant agencies to urgently look into the issue of the flowing waste water and do whatever was needed to reduce any risk of infection.

By Thursday afternoon, a team had been sent to disinfect the area, while tents, medical supplies and equipment and 5 chemical toilets (portaloos) had been installed on the site.

Meanwhile, officials said they are currently treating patients from a total five clusters throughout the province:

– Pre-Built Camp cluster (181 cases)

– Puen Kuiburi cluster (23 cases)

– Hua Hin Golf Course cluster (22 cases)

– Prachuap Market cluster (65 cases)

– Prachuap Factory cluster (17 cases)

Officials have said that while there has been a spike in cases, the province is still able to accommodate more COVID-19 patients, should the need arise.

As of Thursday (July 29), health officials said Prachuap field hospitals can accommodate 1,300 patients, and that are 227 beds not yet in use.

