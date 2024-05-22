Wat Ao Noi: Prachuap’s golden teak temple

Wat Ao Noi, also known as Tham Phra Non, is a beautiful temple that you may not have visited and which is within easy reach of Hua Hin. Located in Ao Noi subdistrict, just a short drive from Prachuap town, the temple is positioned at the base of a picturesque hill and accessible via a 3-kilometer drive from Petchkasem Road at Km. 314.

Wat Ao Noi’s most striking feature is its chapel, an extraordinary structure constructed at significant expense. Crafted entirely from golden-teak wood, the chapel’s facade is adorned with intricately detailed Thai paintings and exquisite carvings.

Inside, visitors are greeted by a revered Buddha image, inviting worshippers to seek blessings and good fortune. The walls of the chapel are covered with elegant murals, hand-painted to illustrate a variety of Buddhist tales.

“Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Tham Phra Non, or the Reclining Buddha Cave, is a significant part of the Wat Ao Noi complex. Situated on a hillside overlooking the tranquil Ao Noi bay, the cave can be reached by walking up a flight of steps for about 10-15 minutes.

Despite its modest size, the cave’s interior is pleasantly airy and well-ventilated. Within Tham Phra Non, visitors will find two magnificent reclining Buddha statues, both robed in yellow, embodying peace and serenity. The cave has historical significance as well, having provided shelter to sailors during rainstorms in years gone by.

This blend of history, spirituality, and nature makes Wat Ao Noi a destination worth visiting for both Thai and international visitors.

Travel time from Hua Hin: Approx 1h 20 mins

Distance: Approx 89km

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/KEWvimC2236FVBDH6

