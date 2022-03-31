Water fights and alcohol banned at Songkran events in Hua Hin

Water fights and alcohol will be banned at Songkran events held in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Those attending Songkran events must also be fully vaccinated or pass an ATK test within 72 hours of attending the event, Prachuap Khiri Khan deputy governor Prompiriya Kitnuson has announced.

Organisers of Songkran events must seek prior approval from the provincial communicable diseases committee and are also required to follow the COVID Free Setting measures as outlined by the Ministry of Public Health.

Such events can include live music, concerts and traditional activities within the local community at restaurants or at religious sites.

However, water throwing, powder smearing, foam parties and alcohol are prohibited at venues which hold Songkran events, Mr Prompiriya said.

All events must also have active screening measures in place.

Mr Prompiriya confirmed that water throwing is banned throughout the province, including on roadsides.

In Hua Hin, the city’s main Songkran festivities are being organised by the municipality and will be held on the beach close to the Centara Hotel.

The event will include traditional activities such as a sand pagoda building contest, retro Thai dance and a local community sports competition.

The celebrations will take place between April 11-13.

