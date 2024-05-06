Water supply reduced in Mueang Prachuap as reservoir drops to 11% capacity

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) of Prachuap Khiri Khan has urged residents in the Mueang district to store sufficient water for personal use, as drought has significantly impacted the region’s water supply.

Mr. Sirithai Sawaidaree, manager of the PWA’s Prachuap Khiri Khan branch, noted that the drought has critically depleted the Khlong Bueng Reservoir, the primary source of water for the region.

The reservoir’s current water level is at 2.4 million cubic meters, just 10.9% of its full capacity of 22.2 million cubic meters. In response, the PWA has implemented measures to extend the existing water supply through the dry season by reducing the water supply rate.

At the Prachuap Khiri Khan Water Supply Station, water will be supplied at a rate of 350 cubic meters per hour from 9am to 5pm and from 8 pm to 6 am. The supply rate will increase to 500 cubic meters per hour during the peak times of 6am to 9am and 5pm to 8pm.

The Khlong Wan Water Supply Station will reduce the water supply rate by 100 cubic meters per hour from 9am to 5pm and from 8pm to 6am. The supply rate will then increase to 150 cubic meters per hour from 6am to 9am and 5pm to 8pm.

These measures will likely result in reduced or even no water flow in some areas, particularly those at the end of the water distribution pipes, including the Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan Municipality, Khlong Wan Subdistrict Municipality, Khlong Wan Subdistrict Administrative Organization, and several subdistricts such as Prachuap Khiri Khan, Khlong Wan, Ko Lak, and Ao Noi.

The PWA is urging residents to store enough water for their needs and use it sparingly. Once the situation improves at Khlong Bueng Reservoir, the water supply will be restored to normal levels.

