Water supply to large parts of Hua Hin to be suspended amid upcoming Songkran festival

Hua Hin’s Mayor has confirmed that the water supply to large parts of Hua Hin will be suspended from today (April 10) ahead of the Songkran festival which will still go ahead and which is due to get underway from Thursday (April 11).

Hua Hin’s water management authorities have said there will be a temporary suspension of the water supply from the Khao Laeng Water Production Plant.

The suspension, aimed at reallocating water resources to meet the festival’s heightened demand, will affect significant portions of the city from 09:30 to 15:30.

This will result in weak water flow or no water supply to large parts of Hua Hin between the hours of 09:30 to 15:30.

Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, recognizing the critical timing just days before Songkran—a festival renowned for its water usage—has initiated measures to mitigate the impact on residents and visitors. During this period, areas supplied by the Khao Laeng plant will experience low water pressure to complete cut-offs, necessitating residents to prepare accordingly.

The areas expected to be most affected include:

Communities along the Western Railway Line, encompassing the Nong Kae Community (notably Nong Kae Village and Ton Pho).

Chomsin Road’s southern segment post-railway crossing.

The vicinity of the Golf Course Community.

Somor Prong Community on the northern side, stretching from Irrigation Canal Soi 1 to Kiang Natee Village or the Wooden Bridge, alongside the canal bank on the east, and from Hua Hin Soi 2 to Irrigation Canal Soi 24 on the west, inclusive of Petchkasem Road.

Eastward from Hua Hin Soi 1 to Hua Hin Soi 35, and west of Petchkasem Road from Hua Hin Soi 2 to Hua Hin Soi 40/1, covering the entire Bofai Community.

The Hua Hin Municipal Waterworks Department urges the public to conserve water in advance of the disruption.

Furthermore, Hua Hin Municipality is coordinating with various agencies to dispatch water trucks to supply residents in affected locales.

Those in need can contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Hua Hin Municipality at Tel. 0 3251 1666, or reach out directly to Deputy Mayor Mr. Atichat Chaisri at Tel. 06 6146 5269, Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality, at Tel. 08 1813 5529, or via municipal council members in the affected areas.

Officials apologised for the inconvenience and assure the public that these measures are necessary to ensure a sustainable water supply for the Songkran festival, a time of significant cultural importance and increased water usage.

