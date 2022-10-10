Weather warning for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

The weather warning, effective from 5am on Monday (Oct 10) says “the easterly wind across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will strengthen with heavy to very heavy rains in the South from 10 to 11 October.”

“The winds force the waves in the Gulf up about 2 meters high and in thundershowers more than 2 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution lasting 14 October, the TMD says.

Meanwhile, more wet weather is forecast for large parts of Thailand until Friday (Oct 14).

The TMD says that a moderate strong high-pressure system will extend to upper Thailand, leading to thundershowers with isolated gusty winds and heavy to very heavy rains.

The news comes after officials in Phetchaburi distributed sandbags and offered support to people living in Cha Am district on Sunday.

A number of properties had been flooded due to the heavy rain that fell over the region on Saturday and Sunday night.

comments