Weather warning issued as Hua Hin braces for week of rain

The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning, forecasting heavy rain for Hua Hin over the next week.

The warning, issued on June 23, 2024, is part of an alert covering much of Thailand due to a strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

From June 24 to June 26, the strong southwest monsoon and a monsoon trough across northern and northeastern Thailand into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam will bring isolated heavy rains across the country.

Heavy rain is expected throughout this period, with wave heights in the Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 meters and potentially above 3 meters in thundershowers. The upper Gulf will see wave heights around 2 meters, with similar increases during storms.

From June 27 to June 30, the monsoon will weaken slightly, though isolated thundershowers and heavy rains will still occur in some areas. The wind and waves will reduce to 1-2 meters in height, but remain above 2 meters in thundershowers.

Residents of Hua Hin are advised to be cautious of potential flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and lowlands.

The public should stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, with small boats in the upper Andaman Sea advised to remain ashore from June 24 to June 26.

Hua Hin Weather Forecast:

Today, June 24: Heavy Rain, Wave Height 1-2 m, Max Temp 34°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 19 km/h

Tomorrow, June 25: Heavy Rain, Wave Height 1-2 m, Max Temp 34°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 17 km/h

Wednesday, June 26: Heavy Rain, Wave Height 1-2 m, Max Temp 35°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 15 km/h

Thursday, June 27: Heavy Rain, Calm, Max Temp 36°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 13 km/h

Friday, June 28: Heavy Rain, Calm, Max Temp 36°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 13 km/h

Saturday, June 29: Heavy Rain, Calm, Max Temp 36°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 13 km/h

Sunday, June 30: Heavy Rain, Wave Height 1-2 m, Max Temp 36°C, Min Temp 25°C, Wind Southwest 15 km/h

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather reports and heed any advisories from local authorities.

