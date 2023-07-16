Weather warning issued for Hua Hin and parts of Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued a weather warning for parts of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The warning, which will be in effect from July 16 to July 20, specifically targets the districts of Hua Hin, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan, and Bang Saphan Noi.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are being urged to exercise caution due to the anticipated heavy rainfall. The department has highlighted the potential for flash floods resulting from the intense precipitation.

The weather conditions predicted for Prachuap Khiri Khan province over the specified period are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains, the warning stated.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

People residing in the province have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

Authorities have also advised all ships in the lower Gulf to proceed with caution and avoid venturing into thundershower-prone areas. Additionally, vessels in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are urged to remain ashore until the weather conditions improve.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety of the province’s residents. Local authorities are prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise as a result of the forecasted weather conditions.

People in the province who need assistance as a result of a disaster can call the hotline 1784 or via Line:

📲 Line ID @1784DDPM

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments