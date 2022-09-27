Weather warning: Typhoon Noru to affect Prachuap, Phetchaburi on Sept 29-30

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

The warning has been issued due typhoon Noru, which is expected to hit the region later this week, coupled with a southwest monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, which will intensify the adverse weather locally.

Typhoon Noru is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday before hitting Thailand early on Thursday morning, the TMD said.

In the Philippines, the typhoon made landfall after winds reached speeds of up to 170km/h, which caused flooding, power outages, the evacuation of thousands of residents, as well as several fatalities.

When it reachers Thailand, the typhoon is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and then a depression, the TMD said.

However, nearly all of Thailand is expected to be affected by the adverse weather, with heavy rain forecast throughout the country.

Locally, the TMD has issued a weather warning for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, with “very heavy rains” expected in the region on Thursday (Sept 29) and Friday (Sept 30) this week.

“People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands”, the warning reads.

Meanwhile, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be up to 2 metres high.

