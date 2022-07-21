Well, it is the rainy season: Weather warning issued for Prachuap Khiri Khan

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rain for most of the country, including Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

The TMD said that a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand which will cause heavy rainfall throughout the region.

“People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows,” the warning read.

Meanwhile the TMD warned all ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

Locally, the wet weather is forecast from today (Thursday) to Wednesday (July 27).

In Hua Hin, rain and thundershowers are forecast until Sunday, with rain and calmer conditions forecast until Wednesday.

The news comes as flooding was reported in several locations in Bangkok on Thursday morning following torrential rainfall on Wednesday night.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said that a total of 10 locations in the capital remained inundated on Thursday.

The roads at Sukhumvit Soi 26, Sukhumvit Soi 39 and Sukhumvit Soi 71 were some of the areas affected.

