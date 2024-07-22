What’s in a name? The History of Hua Hin Airport

The airport in Hua Hin is in the process of undergoing significant redevelopment and will soon be renamed Phetch Hua Hin Airport.

This change, announced last month by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is part of plans to position the airport as a central hub for tourism in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

Here, Hua Hin Today takes a look back at the history of the airport, back to the time it was known as Bo Fai Airport.

Hua Hin Airport’s story began in 1935 when it was established for military use by the Royal Thai Air Force.

Initially located at Nong Bua Airport in Tha Yang District, Phetchaburi, it was relocated to Bo Fai in Hua Hin District due to space constraints that prevented expansion at the original site. At that time, the new location aimed to allow for development that could accommodate larger aircraft and future growth.

By 1955, air travel was becoming more common, prompting Thai Airways Company Limited to introduce commercial flights with DC-3 or DAKOTA aircraft at Bo Fai Airport. These flights operated only during the summer months.

On February 3, 1961, the airport was officially renamed Hua Hin Airport, and its management was transferred from the Royal Thai Air Force to the Department of Commercial Aviation, now known as the Department of Airports under the Ministry of Transport.

Hua Hin Today notes that the airport is still often referred to as Bo Fai Airport in the Thai language press and official press releases.

A notable infrastructure project linked to the airport’s expansion was the construction of the underpass tunnel next to the airport, which is officially named the Bo Fai Underpass Tunnel.

To extend the runway, which originally could only handle small aircraft, the runway was built over Phetkasem Road, requiring the creation of the underpass. This tunnel, a box culvert underpass, also runs beneath the Southern Railway line and National Highway No. 4, facilitating both railway and vehicular traffic.

Incidentally, it is the Bo Fai Underpass Tunnel that again needs to be extended during this current phase of redevelopments being carried out at the airport.

Recently, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, visited Hua Hin Airport to assess its development progress. This is the second inspection the PM has made of the airport this year.

The goal is to transform it into a key tourism hub for the region. Currently, there is only one flight per day from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai. However, discussions with domestic airlines indicate a readiness to introduce new routes from the northeastern and southern regions of Thailand. Plans are also in place to establish a new route from Hua Hin to Malaysia.

The Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Transport to expedite improvements to the airport’s service areas to accommodate the expected increase in tourists.

This visit follows a previous one during a mobile cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi Province, where the decision to rename the airport to Phetch Hua Hin Airport was first revealed. The renaming aims to support and enhance tourism connectivity between Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and Phetchaburi Province.

Additionally, Hua Hin Airport is the only airport in Thailand that is located in two provinces.

While part of the runway and the main terminal building is located in Hua Hin, which is in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the majority of the runway is located across the provincial border line in Cha-am, Phetchaburi.

Located next to the airport is the Civil Aviation Training Center and the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Center, which carries out rainmaking operations in the ‘upper southern’ region of Thailand covering Phetchaburi, Prachuap and parts of Chumphon.

The redevelopment of Hua Hin Airport, including its renaming and planned route expansions, is set to bolster tourism in the region significantly. By enhancing infrastructure and increasing flight options, the government aims to attract more visitors and stimulate local economies in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces. With these changes, Phetch Hua Hin Airport is poised to become a crucial gateway for both domestic and international travelers.

comments