Why customers should think twice before binning their commercial bills

Customers should keep commercial bills such as receipts, brochures, payment slips, and commercial posters because they are considered as a part of agreement. For online business, customers are advised to screenshot their chat history between the buyer and the seller, and save a picture of the transaction on their mobile devices.

In doing so, customers may use those commercial bills as proof of purchase to file a complaint. For more information, please call 1132 (Hua Hin municipality Damrongdhama Center).

