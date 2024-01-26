Why you won’t want to miss the Hua Hin Heroes Golf Cup evening dinner on Feb 3

Don’t miss out on the evening dinner at the Hua Hin Heroes Golf Cup, presented by Orchid Palm Homes – it’s set to be one of the events of the year in Hua Hin.

Excitement is building ahead of the Hua Hin Heroes Golf Cup, presented by Orchid Palm Homes, which is set to take place on February 3rd at the Banyan Golf Club.

While the charity golf tournament has successfully reached full capacity, there is still an opportunity to be a part of this charitable cause.

The Hua Hin Heroes have announced there are a limited number of tickets available for the evening dinner event.

This celebratory evening, which promises a blend of great food and brilliant entertainment, is open to everyone – especially non golfers.

The evening will commence at 6 PM with a delightful dinner, followed by a range of entertainment that will continue until 2 AM. Guests will be treated to performances by the Rebecca May Band, the Kim & Barry Jazz Duo, and a special set by a DJ and saxophonist. The event promises an unforgettable experience with its promise of ‘free flow all night.’

In addition to the musical entertainment, an auction and raffle will feature exclusive items and prizes. Highlights include a luxurious BVLGARI OCTO Men’s Watch valued at over THB 240,000, a stay at Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia worth THB 90,000, and an enticing golf trip to The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong.

The event is part of a broader initiative by the Hua Hin Heroes, an independent charity founded by a group of young entrepreneurs in Hua Hin. Their mission is to make a significant impact in the local community, with this year’s tournament focusing on supporting Ban Wang Khoi school.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are priced at 3,000 Baht per person.

Interested parties can register as a dinner guest online at Hua Hin Heroes Registration. Reservations can also be made through the organization’s website at www.huahinheroes.org or via email at Info@huahinheroes.org.

Register here: https://tally.so/r/n9ZL1K

