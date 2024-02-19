Wild elephant found dead in Hua Hin stream

A dead elephant, which was discovered in a stream in Huai Sat Yai, Hua Hin, is believed to have succumbed to severe injuries from a conflict.

On February 18, 2024, Deputy Inspector Police Lieutenant Colonel Somphot Prayangam of Nong Plub Police Station in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, received a report from Mr. Sarawut Luangprabang, a 51-year-old palm plantation owner from Ban Fa Prathan, Pa La-U, Huai Sat Yai, Hua Hin. He had found the carcass of a wild elephant near his plantation and alerted the authorities.

Following the report, a team including Mr. Somjet Chantan, Director of the Conservation Area Administration Office 3 (Phetchaburi Branch), the office’s veterinarian, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, border patrol police, a special task force, and a provincial evidence team, quickly went to examine the site at the specified coordinates.

Located outside Kaeng Krachan National Park, at coordinates 0559167 E 1384387 N in the WGS84 UTM47P system, they found the body of a fully grown male wild elephant, estimated to be between 20-25 years old and weighing around 2 tons.

The elephant’s skin showed signs of peeling, and it had significant injuries including a deep wound on the left side of its abdomen and another beneath the left ear. It is estimated that the elephant died about three days prior to its discovery. A scan of the body for metal revealed no bullets.

The initial assessment suggests the elephant died from severe injuries sustained during a fight with another wild elephant.

Disoriented and unable to cope with the infection from its wounds, it likely wandered into the stream where it was found. To manage the situation, officials used a backhoe to bury the elephant and then disinfected and treated the area with lime, adhering to scientific guidelines for such procedures.

