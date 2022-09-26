World class tennis returns to True Arena Hua Hin in October

True Arena celebrates the return of the ITF World Tennis Tour to Hua Hin from 03-16 October 2022, kindly supported by CAL-COMP & CCAU Industry 4.0.

Presiding over the tournament will be His Excellency, Suwat Liptapanlop, a huge tennis fan and the proud owner of True Arena Hua Hin, one of Asia’s top tennis stadiums.

Tournament director and former World No. 9 Thai Tennis legend, Paradorn Srichapan, said:

“It is going to be a great tournament. There’s a 25,000 USD prize money purse each week up for grabs, so the players will be out there to win. I’m really looking forward to seeing the New-Gen Thai players out on the courts. Also, watch for the higher-ranked international players who will be looking to add Hua Hin to their list of ITF wins.”

True Arena Asst. General Manager, Paul Charles King, added:

“It’s wonderful to have the international tennis circuit back in Thailand, and right here at True Arena Hua Hin. We are excited to welcome players, from all over the world, to compete here at our world-class tennis stadium. I personally can’t wait to catch some great matches and enjoy the buzz of a top-level tennis tournament.”

When asked about who should attend the ITF Tournament, Paul replied:

“Everyone! From avid tennis-enthusiasts to anyone that enjoys a great day out, doing something a bit different. Tickets are Free of Charge so anyone can come and enjoy the Tennis. For those who want to enhance the experience and enjoy the tennis in style, we have a couple of tennis experience packages that include VIP seating, food & drinks and entertainment. It should be a great tournament! It’s great for Hua Hin, it’s great for tennis. What’s not to love?”

For more information, follow the True Arena Facebook Page for updates

