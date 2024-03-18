World’s rarest migratory shorebirds spotted in Phetchaburi

Some of the world’s rarest migratory shorebirds have been spotted in Phetchaburi.

Spoon-billed sandpipers have been sighted in Phak Tale, with the sightings expected to draw both local and international attention.

The spoon-billed sandpipers, known for its distinctive spoon-shaped bill, is currently facing critical threats to its survival, making these sightings particularly significant.

The Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST) has reported that the global population of these birds is alarmingly low, with estimates suggesting there may be as few as 200 of the birds remaining.

At the time of publishing, there are three spoon-billed sandpipers making Pak Thale their temporary home, offering birdwatchers and conservationists a rare opportunity to observe these elusive birds.

Pak Thale is a coastal area in Phetchaburi that is line with salt pans and which the BSCT says is of “international importance for migratory shorebirds.”

Spoon-billed sandpipers (Calidris pygmaea) are a critically endangered species of small wader in the family Scolopacidae. Their unique physical characteristic is their spoon-shaped bill, which sets them apart from other sandpipers.

They breed in northeastern Russia and migrate to Southeast Asia during the winter, with significant stops along the coast of China and the Korean Peninsula. Thailand plays a crucial role in their migratory journey, providing critical wintering habitats for these birds.

In Thailand, the spoon-billed sandpipers can be found in coastal areas, mudflats, and salt pans, where it forages for food. The country’s coastal wetlands, particularly in Phetchaburi and the Gulf of Thailand and along the Andaman Sea coast, serve as vital stopover and wintering sites for this species during migration.

Efforts to conserve the spoon-billed sandpipers in Thailand include habitat protection, research, and monitoring activities, as well as community engagement to reduce threats to the birds and their habitat.

The migration of these birds to Peak Thale is a highly anticipated event each year, attracting enthusiasts from around the world who hope to catch a glimpse of what is considered by many to be a ‘dream bird.’

Phetchaburi is expected to welcome an influx of visitors, eager to witness these rare birds in their natural habitat.

