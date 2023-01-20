WTA tennis stars to experience a taste of Thai culture in Hua Hin

Tennis stars from across the world will arrive in Hua Hin next week for world-class tennis and also a taste of Thai local culture and tradition thanks to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The 2023 WTA Thailand Open presented by E@, taking place at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club from 30 January to 5 February, will feature players from 16 countries, many of whom will be visiting Thailand for the first time.

Tournament organisers are working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote Thailand as a major sporting destination and ensure that visitors enjoy cultural activities, local food and, of course, Hua Hin’s beautiful beaches.

Players will be treated to the best of Hua Hin hospitality throughout their stay at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin and will be invited to a beach-side Welcome Party at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

Bluport Hua Hin will host player activities including Muay Thai boxing lessons and traditional Thai painting sessions. In 2020 Croatia’s Petra Martic, a former Roland Garros quarterfinalist, took part in a sunrise ceremony with local monks and Austria’s Barbara Haas and China’s Lin Zhu were treated to an evening squid fishing trip as the sun set over Hua Hin beach.

Tournament Co-Director and former World No.9 Paradorn Srichaphan explained that ensuring players experience all that Thailand has to offer is one of his priorities for the event: “Tennis players travel all around the world and often don’t get the chance to see anything more than tennis courts. We really want players coming to Hua Hin to enjoy their time in Thailand and learn about all the wonderful things we have to offer in this country. Through the range of activities that we are offering we want to showcase Thai culture and ensure that our guests leave Thailand with wonderful memories.”

