You can climb Khao Lom Muak again this coming weekend

This weekend brings another public holiday and with that sees Khao Lom Muak open to climbers.

Khao Lom Muak – which offers some of the most spectacular views in the province – is open July 27, 28, 29 (Sat, Sun, Mon).

The viewpoint is located approximately 98km from central Hua Hin and takes around 1.5 hours to drive there by car.

Tourists are also invited to climb Khao Lom Muak at Wing 5 to pay respects to the left footprint of the Lord Buddha. This sacred site, located at an elevation of 902 feet, offers some of the most stunning views in the province, including the picturesque Ao Manao and its surrounding areas.

Khao Lom Muak is accessible to the public only during long weekends or national holidays. At the summit, visitors can find a replica of the Buddha’s left footprint housed in a mandapa, along with sacred Buddha images. This site has been a place of worship and reverence since its accidental discovery in 1989 by Wing 5 personnel.

Group Captain Santat Wongtip, then commander of Wing 5, discovered the footprint while looking for stones to use as a base for a Buddha image. When five stones were placed together, they formed the shape of the Buddha’s left footprint. The Department of Fine Arts later confirmed that the footprint was created during the reign of King Rama IV.

In 1998, Air Chief Marshal Thirasilp Kampirayanon, then commander of the Air Operations Command, commissioned the construction of the mandapa to house the footprint, enshrined Buddha relics, and other significant Buddha images.

Climbing Khao Lom Muak is a challenging activity that requires physical and mental preparation. Climbers must wear gloves and sneakers and be ready to ascend 496 steps followed by a rope climb with inclines ranging from 45 to 90 degrees. The climb takes approximately two hours. It is important to note that drone flying and photography near the airport are prohibited, and climbers are expected to take their trash down with them.

Tourists can request a commemorative certificate at the registration point for a fee of 40 baht. Climbing is permitted only from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM to avoid high temperatures and ensure the safety of soldiers stationed at the peak. All climbers must descend by 12:00 PM.

Google Maps location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VvGBEs53DXU1iP7U6

Key information for climbing Khao Lom Muak:

Open to both Thai nationals and foreigners.

Access begins at 5:45 AM.

On-site registration only; no pre-booking available.

Service fee of 40 Baht per person.

Climbing hours: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM.

Notify officials in advance if you want a certificate of completion.

Climbing is prohibited after 10:00 AM.

Only suitable footwear such as sneakers/trainers allowed. No sandals or flip-flops.

Tourists interested can travel from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall along Salachip Road towards the entrance of Wing 5, and then follow the designated road to the activity area at Khao Lom Muak, a journey of about 10 minutes.

Of course this isn’t the only footprint of Buddha that can be seen in the province.

Nearby to Khao Lom Muak is the large temple that overlooks Prachuap Bay, Wat Thammikaram Worawihan.

You may well have visited or probably have seen pictures of Prachuap’s famous temple.

At the summit Khao Chong Krachok, inside Wat Thammikaram Worawihan there is a replica of the Lord Buddha’s right footprint and enshrined Buddha relics at the top of the pagoda. Visitors wishing to pay homage must climb the 396 steps to reach the top of Khao Chong Krachok. Just watch out for the monkeys.

Photo credit: Public Relations Department, Wing 5

