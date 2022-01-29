You could be fined 1,000 THB for not stopping at a pedestrian crossing in Thailand

Driving through a zebra or pedestrian crossing in Thailand when a person is still on the road could land you with 1,000 baht fine.

Zebra crossings are in place on roads for a reason.

They are essential safety features and often used near schools, in city centres and on main roads.

But when a driver fails to stop for a pedestrian, it can have deadly consequences.

In Thailand, the recent death of a doctor using a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok has brought the issue of road safety and pedestrian crossings to the fore.

Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul was killed after being hit by a motorcycle being ridden by an off duty police officer.

The laws governing road safety in Thailand state that a vehicle which fails to stop while a person is crossing at a pedestrian crossing faces a fine not exceeding 1,000 baht.

In addition, if a driver hits a person using a pedestrian crossing, the punishment is up to 3 years in jail.

If a driver hits a person using a pedestrian crossing and it results in death, the punishment up to 10 years in jail.

Following the death Dr Waraluck, road safety advocates have called for tougher punishments for drivers who fail to stop at pedestrian crossings.

Fines to increase four-fold from July

In response, the House committee on transport said fines for such offences will be increased later this year.

From July, the fine for failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing in Thailand will be increased from 1,000 baht to 4,000 baht.

A study carried out by the Road Safety Policy Foundation estimated that approximately 500 people per year are killed in Thailand while using a pedestrian crossing.

Recently the local ที่นี่สถานีหัวหิน Hua Hin Train Spotters page carried out a test to see if vehicles would stop at a crossing near Hua Hin train station.

This is what happened….

