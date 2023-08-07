You don’t want to miss this: Fascinating event at Huay Mongkol Temple on Aug 13

One of the region’s most significant religious and cultural events will be held at Wat Huay Mongkol in Hua Hin on August 13.

Centered on the theme “Enhancing Your Heart with Faith,” this celebration pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on her esteemed 91st birthday.

The event will see a 399 metre long robe paraded through the temple grounds and around the statue of Luang Pu Thuat.

The morning commences at 9:45 am with soulful Buddhist chanting that will set the day’s serene ambiance.

The robe procession is then scheduled for 10:45 am where the robe will be paraded through the temple grounds, encircling the world’s largest statue of Luang Pu Thuat. Culminating the morning’s spiritual events, food will be offered to the monks at 11 am.

Luang Pu Thuat, a legendary Thai monk, renowned for his miracles, holds a cherished space in the hearts of Thai Buddhists.

His influence stretches across the southern Thai peninsula, touching lands such as Malaysia and Singapore. Consequently, his life journey has become a revered pilgrimage path for many regional Buddhists.

Adjacent to the Luang Pu Thuat statue, visitors have the opportunity to venerate another majestic statue — the largest Luang Pho Sothon statue in the southern region.

Towering at 29 meters and spanning 14.19 meters in width, the statue is surrounded by five smaller golden Buddha statues.

The temple grounds also cater to relaxation and leisure. Tourists can enjoy a quiet moment at the coffee corner or the waterside pavilion. There, they have the chance to feed a multitude of fish in the Huay Mongkol stream, a pioneering royal-initiated project.

This celebration will seamlessly intertwine spiritual homage with cultural appreciation, making it a must-visit event. Don’t miss it!

