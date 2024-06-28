Zebra crossing installed outside new Hua Hin Railway Station

In response to public concerns about road safety, Hua Hin Municipality has installed a zebra crossing in front of the new Hua Hin Railway Station on Phra Pokklao Road.

The decision followed a visit by municipal officials, including Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, Special Advisor to the Mayor Ms. Nattawan Mitdee, and Municipal Council President Mr. Udom Duangkae.

They were joined by council members Mr. Thongchai Phetsongkram, Mr. Cheep Suksri, Mr. Amorn Patthong, and Ms. Nonglak Phadungthot.

Also present were Mr. Theerawat Limkunathammo, President of the Sapan Khee Lek Community, staff from the Office of Public Works, and peacekeeping officers from Hua Hin Municipality. Hua Hin Railway Station Chief Mr. Pornchai Noosit and officers from Hua Hin Police Station also participated in the inspection.

The visit was prompted by reports highlighting the lack of a pedestrian crossing at the high-traffic area in front of the new railway station, posing significant risks to pedestrians. Local residents had requested the municipality to address this issue urgently.

Following the site visit, the officials agreed to designate a section of Phra Pokklao Road for the zebra crossing. The Public Works Department of Hua Hin Municipality promptly began the painting process, which is expected to be completed in a day. Once finished, the new zebra crossing will provide a safer route for pedestrians.

