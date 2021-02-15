UK plans using G7 to push all countries access to vaccines

British PM Boris Johnson will take the stage for the G7 Conference, where Britain serves as the group chairman to push for the global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chairing the first international conference, the prime minister encourages the leaders of the nations to work together to tackle COVID-19. It will call for an end to the nationalist and discriminatory attitude. It will also call on the G7 to design an early warning system in dealing with pandemic in the future.

There is a wave of concern that people in many poor countries may have to wait until 2023 or 2024 to get vaccinated because rich countries have already bought or made reservations for the vaccine.

If the situation goes on like a real fear may continue to affect rich countries, the British government said it might be difficult to reopen the border until most of the countries in the world are vaccinated.

The G7 Conference, which consists of seven of the leading industrialized nations, will take place on Friday in the form of video conference prior to the full summit that will take place in Cornwall in June.

Original writer: Suda Mangmee

Source: BusinessToday.co

