Distribution of Inheritance when a person dies

There are two ways to manage inheritance of land when a person dies.

The first way is to go to the land department to transfer the property by

bringing these documents:

– Title deeds

– Death certification

– Evidence of statutory heirs who are entitled to inherit, such as

descendants, parents, and so on.

The officer will examine those documents and announce a statutory heir

who can adopt ownership of such land within 30 days.

The second way is the appointment of an administrator of the estate by

following these steps:

– The statutory heir applies to the Court for a Letter of Administration and

it must be granted by the court

– Appoint appropriate administrator of the estate

– The administrator manages a deceased persons property

