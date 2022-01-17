There are two ways to manage inheritance of land when a person dies.
The first way is to go to the land department to transfer the property by
bringing these documents:
– Title deeds
– Death certification
– Evidence of statutory heirs who are entitled to inherit, such as
descendants, parents, and so on.
The officer will examine those documents and announce a statutory heir
who can adopt ownership of such land within 30 days.
The second way is the appointment of an administrator of the estate by
following these steps:
– The statutory heir applies to the Court for a Letter of Administration and
it must be granted by the court
– Appoint appropriate administrator of the estate
– The administrator manages a deceased persons property
Distribution of Inheritance when a person dies
