Banyan the Resort Hua Hin- “the ideal holiday destination for families”

Banyan the Resort Hua Hin’ is the ideal holiday destination for families, couples and golfers. In collaboration with Banyan Golf Club, Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort, True Arena, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Resort and Waterpark, we are pleased to offer a range of discounts and benefits with the launch of Banyan the Resort Privilege Card which is available to all guests who stays at Banyan The Resort in September and October 2019.

Ms. Thanida Ruengyot, Banyan the Resort’s manager commented: “We are delighted to offer our guests with an even more enjoyable stay and experience. Our two-bedroom pool villas are perfect for families that will have all the comfort of feeling at home with the convenience of local attractions at our doorstep with extra added benefits and discounts”.

Furthermore, Mr. Stacey Walton, director of Banyan Group commented “We would like to take this occasion to thank our local business partners for a unique opportunity to provide our guests staying at Banyan the Resort with convenient access to use their world-class sports, leisure and dining facilities”.

Enjoy your holiday in one of our spacious one- and two-bedroom resort villas with either a private or lagoon swimming pools and receive your VIP ‘Banyan the Resort Privilege Card’ with many discounts and benefits as follows:

BANYAN GOLF CLUB • 20% discount on Food & Beverage • Golf Festival Green fee at THB 2,000 on 1st August – 30th September 2019

INTERCONTINENTAL HUA HIN RESORT • 10% off on Food & Beverage on Friday & Saturday nights BBQ Dinner at Azure Restaurant & Bar and at Pirom Restaurant (not applicable with any promotions) • 10% off at Spa on a la carte treatment only

HOLIDAY INN VANA NAVA • 20% off “a la carte food and soft beverage menu” at all outlets • 20% off Tea Tree Spa • 15% off on Best Flexible Rate for rooms • Free access to Le Colonial Beach Club

VANA NAVA WATER PARK • 15% off on general admission • 15% off Food & Beverage

TRUE ARENA • 40% discount on rental fee for tennis, squash and badminton court • THB 500.- Day pass fee from regular rate THB 700.-

For more information and reservation, please send to booking@banyanthailand.com or www.banyanthailand.com or call the resort at Tel: +66 (0) 32 538 888

comments