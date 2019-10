LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning. These terms are used to describe a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

In the past, being an LGBTQ is very hard as not many people opened up to sexual diversity. But what about today? Do people with diverse sexual orientation feel comfortable to live as a LGBTQ? Let’s talk to Khun Worawalun Taweekarn, the second runner up in Miss Tiffany Universe 2018.

