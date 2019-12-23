Of festive feasts and fireworks

We take a look at some of the places to celebrate Christmas and New Year

As the minutes tick down to Christmas and New Year celebrations, many of us are thinking about how and where we are going to celebrate. Here are just a few suggestions from venues in the heart of Bangkok that are offering plenty of food and festive fun.

Joyful feasts and views from the top

Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok promises exciting new beginnings and high hopes for a wonderful future with a memorable evening in the centre of town. Conveniently located with footbridge access to BTS Surasak Station, the hotel offers a choice of countdown celebrations. The Glass House Restaurant has pulled out all the stops to offer an international dinner buffet of truly memorable proportion including all your local and international favourites plus sumptuous seafood and culinary delicacies from around the world at Bt 1,800-Bt 2,200 nett.

The Poolside Party at Blunos Restaurant (14th floor) is also turning up the heat with an enchanting soirée under the stars as you say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 in a perfect setting. The fun runs from 8.30pm to 12.30am and is priced at Bt1,200 net including live food station and two drinks.

For stunning views of the city, head to the Sky Lounge on the 33rd floor from 10pm to 1am where for Bt2,200 net with free-flow soft drinks and selected adult beverages plus canapés, you can dance to an eclectic mix of sounds from a popular local DJ.

Buffet time at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Christmas and New Year are being celebrated in style in Ratchaprasong district, where gourmet feasts and Christmas specialties are being whipped up by the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. A must for the family is the Christmas Buffet Dinner (December 24 and 25) with a special selection of treats including traditional roasted turkey with all condiments, salmon every which way and sinfully rich holiday desserts. Prices start at Bt1,890 per person.

The New Year Eve’s dinner buffet is equally delicious with the hotel’s signature International Buffet featuring a caviar & oyster bar, seafood on ice, BBQ meats, toie gras, and Chef’s special menu for Bt3,190 per person. Or, if you prefer to lunch, you can tuck into a wide array of seafood and festive specialties for Bt1,090 or head to the award-winning Fei Ya Chinese Restaurant for a dim sum buffet.

The Forestias gets festive

The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) has joined up with Greyhound Cafe and Mega Bangkok to bring the wonders of nature to Bangkok.

Experience the spectacular light show reflecting the beauty of Bangkok on a 60-storey building and the highlight ‘The Wonder Flower Land’ Interactive Installation Art on the square in front of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard from now until December 31.

The event premiere on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok was a star-studded affair with attendees including Prin “Mark” Suparat, Naphat “Nine” Siangsomboon, Monchanok “Mo” Saengchaipiangpen, SBFIVE members Darvid “Tae” Kreepolrerk and Thanapon “Tee” Jarujitranon, along with Sireethorn “Bint” Leearamwat, the freshly crowned Miss International 2019.

