Valentine’s Day Mass Marriage Cancelled

BANGKOK — The annual event of Valentine’s Day marriage registration across 50 district offices in the capital was cancelled due to the ongoing Covid situation. It was the first time this popular event has been cancelled.

Announcement was made by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Silpsuay Raweesangsoon, fearing a mass spread of the Covid.

Many couples officially register their marriages at Bangkok’s 50 district offices each year. The most trendy is the Bang Rak district in central Bangkok, as it means the “Place of Love” in Thai.

Silpsuay said that couples are still welcome to register their marriages during government office hours outside Valentine’s Day so that social distancing can be observed.

Couples can also make online reservation for a queue on the BMAQ app to reduce waiting times.

Source: Khaosod English

