Winter Wonderland

Winter can be quite chilly even in tropical countries, as evidenced by the cold spell we have experienced in Thailand over the past couple of weeks. In the West, the long cold nights have residents and visitors looking forward to curling up in front of a crackling fire with a good book or entertaining movie. For those who want to spend time in snowy climes and also get out and about, Booking.com has delved into its more than 29 million properties in over 155,000 destinations to come up with seven city breaks that will help everyone explore winter’s cool factor to the full.

comments