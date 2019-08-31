AMAZING HUA HIN 2019

By
Hua Hin Today
-
0
432

AMAZING HUA HIN 2019 – all through the month of September 2019

The TAT together with local business operators in Hua Hin and nearby districts have organised the “Amazing Hua Hin 2019” campaign in order to promote tourism and travel for both local tourists and foreigners during the so called ‘Green Season’ by offering lowered room rates, and restaurants at a special price of up to 50% discount from September 1 – 30, 2019.

Ms. Soraya Homchuen, director of TAT, Prachuab Kirikhan Office, says “the campaign will also help generate additional income to stimulate the economy and to manage throughout the Green Season or the ‘off-season’.”

For the past 3 years, Thai tourism industry had generally suffered a consistent dip in campaign, promotions, as well as revenues… let alone in Hua Hin. Ever since the Thai Baht currency became stronger early last year, and together with the devaluation of English Pounds, European tourists have significantly diminished.

Despite of the slight increase trips to Thailand made by Chinese and Indian tourists in the recent months, the entire outlook in the industry doesn’t look very convincing. The Amazing Hua Hin 2019 campaign is set to ‘break the ice’ and put Hua Hin back into the limelight of tourism.

More than 30 hotels, restaurants and shops participating in the campaign

Local TAT office requested cooperation from business establishments in Hua Hin and nearby areas, which includes hotel businesses and accommodations, restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops and the like.

Business operators participating in this campaign are encouraged to offer discounts of 10 – 50% so as to attract more tourists from September 1 – 30, 2019.

Hua Hin Night Market – a popular shopping place for most tourists and Chinese

With more than 30 business establishments in the area, TAT will also be giving away ‘Surprise Gifts’ souvenirs for the first 1,000 people who booked directly with the participating establishments and register by using the code “Amazing Hua Hin”.

Expats are also invited to take advantage of this month-long campaign organized by TAT and local establishments.

You can enjoy 10 – 50% discount from hotels, restaurants and shops during the ‘Amazing Hua Hin 2019’ campaign.

Tourists and locals who are interested in the promotion can follow and download the details of the establishment they have booked with.

For more information, log on to Facebook Page: ‘TAT PRACHUAP’ starting from 21 August 2019, or contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuab Kirikhan Office at 032-513 885 and 032-513 871 daily from 09:30 – 16:30 hrs.

List of establishments participating in the “Amazing Hua Hin 2019” campaign:

1. Ace of Hua Hin Resort Tel.032 421 777                                                                            Emai: reservation@aceofhuahinresort.com

2. Amari Hua Hin Tel.032 616 600                                                                                        Email: reservations.huahin@amari.com

  1. Anantara Hua Hin Resort Tel.032 520 250                                                                    Email: huahin@anantara.com
  1. Avani+ Hua Hin Resort Tel.032 898 989                                                                        Email: res.vhhv@avanihotels.com
  1. Baan Talay Dao Tel.02 751 6854, 081 821 5438                                                            Email: baantalaydao@baantalaydao.com
  1. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villa Hua Hin Tel.032 512 021-38                                    Email: chbr@chr.co.th
  1. Devasom Hua Hin Resort Tel.032 442 789                                                            Email: rsvn.huahin@devasom.com
  1. Dusit Thani Hua Hin Tel.032 520 009                                                                    Email: dthhrsvn@dusit.com
  1. Escape Hotel Tel.032 653 456-61                                                                        Email: reservation-huahin@escape-hotel.com
  1. Evason Hua Hin Tel.032 632 111                                                                          Email: reservations-huahin@evasonresorts.com
  1. G Hua Hin Resort and Mall Tel.032 515 199                                                            Email: rsvn@ghuahin.com
  1. Golden Beach Hotel at Cha Am Hua Hin Tel.032 472 850-6                                          Email: reservation@goldenbeachchaam.co
  1. Hilton Hua Hin Tel.032 538 999                                                                            Email: huahin_reservations@hilton.com
  1. Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin Tel.032 809 999                                                  Email: hihh.rsvn@ihg.com
  1. Hua Hin Golf Villa Boutique Hotel Tel.032 531 392-7, 081 357 0212                                Email: info@huahingolf.com or reservation@huahingolf.com
  1. Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa Tel.032 904 605                                                    Email: huahin.reservations@marriott.com
  1. Hua Hin White Villa Hotel Tel.032 523 971, 032 511 044, 081 198 7550                          Email: info@huahinwhitevilla.com
  1. Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Tel.032 521 234                                                                      Email: reservations.hrhuahin@hyatt.com
  1. InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Tel.032 616 999                                                          Email: ichh.rsvn@ihg.com
  1. Kanta Resort Hua Hin Tel.093 559 2282, 086 811 3984                                                  Email: kantaresort2017@gmail.com
  1. Koh Talu Island Resort Tel.089 810 3092, 086 087 7675                                                Email: info@taluisland.com
  1. Let’s Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort Tel.032 536 888                                                      Email: reservation.huahin@letussea.com
  1. Loligo Resort Hua Hin Tel.032 536 777                                                                        Email: reservation@loligoresort.com
  1. Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort and Spa Tel.032 616 777                                                      Email: reservations@marrakeshresortandspa.com
  1. Movenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin Tel.032 520 777                                                Email: resort.huahin.reservation@movenpick.com
  1. Novotel Hua Hin Cha-Am Beach Resort and Spa Tel.032 708 300                                    Email: rsvn@novotelhuahin.com
  1. Puktien Cabana Beach Resort & Residence Tel.086 327 0815, 032 443 144                      Email: puktiencabana_fo@hotmail.co.th
  1. Punsook Food and Farm Tel.095 394 2322, 032 470 412                                                Email: punsookfoodandfarm@gmail.com
  1. Riche Hua Hin Hotel Tel.032 520 888, 032 520 889                                                      Email: reservation@richehuahin.com
  1. Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas Tel.032 909 900                                                          Email: reservation.huahin@sheraton.com
  1. Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa Tel.032 708 000                                                  Email: reservation.huahin@sheraton.com
  1. Thipurai Beach Hotel Tel.032 514 500, 092 994 2446, 094 624 7949                              Email: thipurai@thipurai.com
  1. Whale Hua Hin Hotel Tel.032-522 202                                                                 Email: reservation@whalehuahin.com

 

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR