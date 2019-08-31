AMAZING HUA HIN 2019 – all through the month of September 2019

The TAT together with local business operators in Hua Hin and nearby districts have organised the “Amazing Hua Hin 2019” campaign in order to promote tourism and travel for both local tourists and foreigners during the so called ‘Green Season’ by offering lowered room rates, and restaurants at a special price of up to 50% discount from September 1 – 30, 2019.

Ms. Soraya Homchuen, director of TAT, Prachuab Kirikhan Office, says “the campaign will also help generate additional income to stimulate the economy and to manage throughout the Green Season or the ‘off-season’.”

For the past 3 years, Thai tourism industry had generally suffered a consistent dip in campaign, promotions, as well as revenues… let alone in Hua Hin. Ever since the Thai Baht currency became stronger early last year, and together with the devaluation of English Pounds, European tourists have significantly diminished.

Despite of the slight increase trips to Thailand made by Chinese and Indian tourists in the recent months, the entire outlook in the industry doesn’t look very convincing. The Amazing Hua Hin 2019 campaign is set to ‘break the ice’ and put Hua Hin back into the limelight of tourism.

Local TAT office requested cooperation from business establishments in Hua Hin and nearby areas, which includes hotel businesses and accommodations, restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops and the like.

Business operators participating in this campaign are encouraged to offer discounts of 10 – 50% so as to attract more tourists from September 1 – 30, 2019.

With more than 30 business establishments in the area, TAT will also be giving away ‘Surprise Gifts’ souvenirs for the first 1,000 people who booked directly with the participating establishments and register by using the code “Amazing Hua Hin”.

Expats are also invited to take advantage of this month-long campaign organized by TAT and local establishments.

Tourists and locals who are interested in the promotion can follow and download the details of the establishment they have booked with.

For more information, log on to Facebook Page: ‘TAT PRACHUAP’ starting from 21 August 2019, or contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuab Kirikhan Office at 032-513 885 and 032-513 871 daily from 09:30 – 16:30 hrs.

List of establishments participating in the “Amazing Hua Hin 2019” campaign :

