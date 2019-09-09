HM Queen Mother Sirikit returns to hospital for medical examination

Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit, the Queen Mother, has been admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok for follow-up medical examinations.

According to the announcement from the Bureau of the Royal Household, which was issued yesterday, the Queen Mother was admitted to Chulalongkorn University on Saturday on the advice of doctors for a previously scheduled follow-up on her health conditions and some additional examinations.

Her Majesty was last seen on August 12 in private photos issued by the palace on the occasion of Mothers Day in Thailand, the date set from Her Majesty’s actual birthday.

By The Thaiger

