On August 23, 2019, Attichart Chaisri, secretary of Hua Hin mayor and also guest of honour, participated in the opening ceremony of ‘Cal-Comp & XYZ Printing: ITF World Tennis Tour 2019’ with Mr. Theeraphan Nanthakit, Deputy Governor of Prachuab Kirikhan presided during the ceremony.

Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, Ex-Deputy Prime Minister and also chairman of the tournament has mentioned in his speech at True Arena Hua Hin in advancing and supporting amateur Thai tennis players to become professionals with cash prizes of more than 5 Million Baht to be won.

