Missing Chinese man wanted for murder of Thai wife

Police will seek an arrest warrant for a missing Chinese man, believed to have fled abroad, whose wife was found tied up and murdered at their home in Muang district on Monday.

Investigators had questioned three people and obtained sufficient evidence to implicate the dead woman’s husband in her murder, Pol. Col. Songphon Sangkasem, chief of Muang police station, said on Tuesday. They would apply to Phitsanulok provincial court for an arrest warrant.

Investigators would coordinate with the Immigration Bureau, Interpol and the Chinese embassy to ensure the man was brought to justice, he said.

The murdered woman was attractive and the husband was said to be quick to anger, so jealousy could be a motive, Pol. Col. Songphon said.

Nanphika Ketthong, 41, was found dead inside their single-storey home in tambon Wat Chan of Muang district on Monday. She had severe knife wounds to her head and face, was naked from the waist down and her hands and legs were tied.

There was no sign of her husband Yi Lee Zai, (not official spelling), 41, and his pickup truck was missing. It was believed he had fled the country, Pol. Col. Songphon said.

Thai media, quoting immigration police, reported he had departed the country through Suvarnabhumi airport at 10:08 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim’s mother, Lukchan Ketthong, 67, and brother Pakphum Ketthong, 37, traveled from Sukhothai province to identify the body on Monday. They begged police bring the missing husband to justice.

Written by Chinnawat Singha and Online Reporters Source: Bangkok Post

