Plane Crash Lands in Rice Field

A private light plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of a rice field in Sukhothai province, central Thailand, this morning. The pilot and the passenger were both unharmed. The incident took place at around 9:32 a.m. in Moo 4 village in Tambon Haad Siew, Sri Satchanalai district.

The pilot managed to glide the plane and landed in the field before it tosses over. The engine had shutdown in midair, according to the report.

The pilot said he was flying from Lamphun to Samut Sakhon when the engine shutdown and wouldn’t restart.

Source & photos by Khao Khon Sukhothai

