Preparation for Hua Hin Green City’s Exhibition

Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Hua Hin municipality Clerk, Mr. Chisanupong Suwan, Deputy Hua Hin municipality Clerk and the committee on Environmental Assessment attended the workshop on Green City held by Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP) at Ambassador Hotel Bangkok from September 10 – 13, 2019.

The objective of the workshop is to provide all participants an opportunity to share knowledge and experiences in improving the city to be Green City with sustainability, and to promote sustainability of each city.

Since Hua Hin has achieved the 2019 Green City Excellent Award from the Regional Environment Office 8 in Ratchburi, there had been further discussions on how to present the Hua Hin Green City movement through exhibitions and revealing the multiple identity and colourful image of Hua Hin city such as the beaches, coastlines, floating markets, local food, historical sites, etc.

By: Hua Hin Today