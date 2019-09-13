Sanook Shopping RC Game at Blúport Hua Hin

Win over 50,000 Baht worth of Prizes!

Get ready for the ‘Sanook Shopping RC Game’. The most fun RC shopping game in Hua Hin!

Don’t forget… this Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15 2019. Join the RC search game and win a 500 Baht shopping voucher. Total prizes worth over 50,000 Baht.

Be prepared and enjoy the fun at Blue Port Hua Hin Resort Mall this weekend.

The renowned landmark of Thailand’s best-loved resort town Hua Hin is outfitted with all the features to deliver the most enjoyable shopping, lifestyle & entertainment experience in a relaxing resort atmosphere.

BLUPORT HUA HIN RESORT MALL is a unique shopping complex and department store built with a mixed inspirations and ideas from the world’s best-loved resort towns. From the legendary Mediterranean charm of Cannes’s boardwalk to the undying appeal of Lake Como, BLUPORT embraces the earthly, exciting atmosphere of the beach-side leisure, nautical vibes and friendly exclusivity that everyone cherishes during their memorable stay in Hua Hin.

Address:

Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall

8/89 Soi Moo Baan Nongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuab Kirikhan 77110 Thailand

https://www.bluporthuahin.com

