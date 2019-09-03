“RUN TO GIVE” September 22

As we’re starting off the month of September, even though it’s still raining every now and then, there are still plenty of activities going on in and around Hua Hin.

‘Run to Give’ is an annual charity fund raising event organized by Marriot International and involves hotels across Asia Pacific. Jointly staged by Sheraton Hua Hin and Pranburi together with Marriot Resort Hua Hin, this is the 3rd consecutive year it has been running.

The event will start at Suan Son Pradipat (Sea Pine) on Sunday, September 22. The entry fee for each participant is 450 Baht which includes a T-shirt, a medal and post-race refreshments. The top 3 runners will be awarded special medals.

Proceeds from the race after expenses will be donated to ‘Save the Children Thailand’ to support the most vulnerable children through education, Child Protection Services, Child Safety for Survival, Health and Nutrition programs in Thailand and across the Mekong delta.

Online registration through ‘Run to Give Facebook Page’

Call +66 (0) 32 904 666 or +66 (0) 32 708 123 for more details

