Stunning film and beautiful music is the tonic.

A new song and video was launched today by Senator Weerasak Kowsurat the ex tourism minister of Thailand at the Hyatt Regency on Sukhumvit.

A magical piece of work by British Producer Will Robinson, known by many travelers who come to Thailand as “The Isan Project”, Will’s music and video creations continue to be popular amongst overseas visitors.

Following the success of his creations “Thailand Amazing Thailand, “This is the moment” and “Where the Eagles fly”.

Will has penned this new gem with his co writer Daniel Ryan called “Amazing Thailand Dance With Me”.

He filmed his video at over 30 locations around Thailand taking three Thai dancers to destinations like Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Songkhla and Phuket and collaborating with more than 120 people.

The record is performed by Disney’s “Sonna Rele” who recorded the Cinderella soundtrack “Strong”. Will says “it’s wonderful to have Sonna’s support, she has an amazing tone and the people out there love her, I hope we can encourage a few more people to come, Thailand’s a lovely place to visit”.

Senator Weerasak Kowsurat says “…Music ..song…sound ..and visual images play a vital role in leading imagination of viewers to have a clearer understanding of places and people of each city in Thailand. We would like to thank Will Robinson and his co writer along with all supporting teams for making Thailand a continued more favourite destination especially creating desires to try visiting less known destinations around the country. We are all excited to see how the music fans around the world will digest this new creativity for many years to come….”

“Amazing Thailand Dance with me” can be seen on YouTube or Facebook at The Isan Project and the song is available from all major digital stores.

