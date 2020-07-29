1 dead, 14 injured as market collapsed in Nakhon Phathom

A woman was found dead under the rubble of steel structures and 14 others were injured at a market when it collapsed during a sudden rain storm yesterday in central Nakhon Pathom.

Police rushed to the scene and found 32-year-old Supranee (surname undisclosed), food vendor was killed. Among the injured, 5 were seriously wounded and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

A witness said he was at the market shopping when he saw the heavy storm is heading their way. “After 10 minutes of strong winds and heavy rain, I saw the roof was about to fall and people were running for their lives. The area badly hit was the fresh food stalls, while the rest of the market which spans about 5 rai of land, were unaffected.”