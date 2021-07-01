1 July: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, most linked to Hua Hin clusters

Health officials reported a total of 53 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (July 1), 45 of which were found in Hua Hin.

As has been the trend in recent days, most of the cases (39) were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory.

Eight other cases were logged in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Zero new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths remains at 6.

Thursday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,725.

Meanwhile, 44 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,725 cumulative total cases in the province, 552 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,167 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 12 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 13 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 69,800 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 46,700 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

